'Devastated' players will watch season go on without them, as some districts say no to fall sports despite PIAA decision

Football players Kaseim & Kiev Gregg are among the players who will be sidelined as Harrisburg School District announced fall sports are canceled.

The PIAA decision late Friday opens the door for districts to independently decide if student-athletes will play.

But, for players whose districts have already said no, they are now dealing with the reality that they will be sitting on the sidelines and watching the season go on without them.

"As superintendents across the state we are in positions none of us ever thought we would be in as far as having to make these types of health and safety decisions for essentially communities," said Chris Celmer, Harrisburg superintendent, who canceled the district's fall season Thursday citing health concerns.

Celmer said he understands the PIAA had a difficult decision. But he hoped the organization would push the season back, possibly to spring, to give 'equitable' access to all.

Harrisburg football players Kaseim & Kiev Gregg had also hoped the season would be delayed so that they could take the field with their team. Now following the PIAA decision, they hope Harrisburg School District will reconsider allowing them to play.

"We lost last year in our district championship. I was hoping to avenge that loss and, you know, hopefully bring a state championship and district championship back to Harrisburg," said Kaseim, Harrisburg defensive back.

"It hurt when I first saw it. I was devastated. And, I just worry for my other teammates whose academics and GPA's aren't as high as ours," said Kiev, Harrisburg running back.

Harrisburg School District is just one of the districts in Pennsylvania that decided to cancel its fall season before the PIAA announcement. A letter was sent to families Thursday that said in part "there are still far too many unknowns about how COVID-19 spreads and medically impacts young adults in order for us to feel as though it is safe for our athletes to participate."

The letter also noted "medical research and reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that minorities/people of color, including students in under-served populations such as the Harrisburg School District have been, and will continue to be disproportionately impacted by the pandemic."

Harrisburg School District said it has also already experienced loss with a school board member and staff member passing away after contracting COVID-19.

"I know I would have been mad at my superintendent," said Celmer, who said the district's decision is 'heartbreaking.' But he added, "even if our student athletes could bounce back (from COVID-19) if they would become ill you have to be concerned about the impact of their parents and their parents parents."

Celmer said although the fall season is canceled in Harrisburg SD, Harrisburg is not giving up on its student athletes. He said he is working with the athletic director to develop creative ways to make sure students are 'showcased' by being exposed to recruiters and scholarship opportunities.

"Many of the collegiate level teams around us have postponed," said Celmer. "I'm hoping that the coaches understand that would be recruiting our athletes the situation we're in and let's work together to find other ways."

For Kaseim & Kiev Gregg, they have always wanted to be recruited but they have also always focused on academics as well. Still, they worry for their fellow students.

"Seniors that don't have scholarships they won't get the chance to show people their talents and what they're made of," said Kiev.

Although, Kaseim added, he was happy to hear the school is working to make an effort to help players who are sidelined.