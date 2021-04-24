Destination Carlisle hosts celebrate Earth Day & spring

The free outdoor event focused on nature conservation, responsible farming, eco-friendly living and outdoor adventuring.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Destination Carlisle hosted Celebrate Earth Day & Spring in Downtown Carlisle on Saturday. The free outdoor event focused on nature conservation, responsible farming, eco-friendly living and outdoor adventuring.

The event included downtown businesses hosting special Earth Day guest organizations, local farmers and conservationists, who will be doing outreach about their missions and will provide tips on how to become more Earth-friendly in daily life, outside their shops.

Downtown businesses featured their Earth-friendly products and running specials on those products during the event. There were also special Earth Day crafts and activities.