Desert Knights visits Lebanon nursing home to provide community support for residents

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Members of the Desert Knights MC dropped by Juniper Village at Mount Joy in Lebanon to share stories with the residents and their love of motorbikes.

As many of the club's members and people who live in the village are veterans, the event aims to provide community support for fellow service members, just like they did while in the military.

"This is very important to me because as a chapter we do a lot of community work and we do a lot of work for the veterans as well in our community," said Joseph Casale, president of Desert Knights Motorcycle. "He enlisted in 1948 so it was a pleasure to sit down with him and kinda pick his brain."

One resident, Betty, raced Harley Davidson motorcycles in the 1950s and 1960s. Another resident, Lee, rode his motorcycle until the age of 80, according to a release.

The Desert Knights Motorcycle Club organizes other community events such as clothing, food drives, meals on wheels for military vets and other fundraisers.