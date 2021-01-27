Dept. of Labor & Industry gives update on issues impacting PUA, PEUC systems

Claimants have run into a number of issues when trying to file their claims following the programs reopening within the last week.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Labor and Industry gave an update Tuesday on the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs. Both expired at the end of December 2020, but began within the last week following the extensions of the CARES Act by U.S. Congress.

With the systems back up and running, claimants have run into a number of problems. Dept. of L&I says, it is working to fix the issues claimants are having. Some of those issues and solutions include:

Slow website or website pages that fail to load – This is caused by a high amount of website traffic. On Monday, L&I implemented a “waiting room” for claimants attempting to enter the PUA website during high traffic periods, which has prevented issues with the PUA website becoming overwhelmed.

You are notified to reopen your claim even though you previously filed for the week of December 26 – These claimants should follow the directions to reopen their claim which can be found in the "Latest News and Announcements" widget on their dashboard.

You self-identified as a permanent resident – This has been occurring since November and is unrelated to the new CARES Act extension. These claimants will not receive benefits until L&I verifies their work status. If you haven't done so already, you should upload your permanent resident/visa information to your dashboard. If you have answered this question incorrectly and are a U.S. Citizen, and haven't already done so, upload your birth certificate, passport or information to show your citizenship status.

You filed for four weeks on January 24 but only received one payment – This issue is related to a recalculation of your balance. As of now, these claimants will not need to refile for the weeks ending January 2, 9, or 16, because L&I will process the filed claims once the issue is corrected.

You tried to file before the PUA program reopened on January 22 and clicked a link labeled "COVID-19-2" causing your claim to appear inactiv e – The issues caused by early filing attempts have been fixed on most claims and will continue to be fixed today.

The Dept. of L&I says, while some are having issues, many have been able to file and get paid. Nearly 115,000 PEUC program payments have been issued since Saturday when the program reopened. L&I identified and fixed the issue experienced by PEUC claimants who were not being offered claim weeks since they last filed for benefits on December 26.

If any PEUC claimants are having issues, they should email uchelp@pa.gov