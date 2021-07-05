Dept. of Labor & Industry offers online workshops to help ease transition to new unemployment claims system

Workshop topics include how to log in, payment information, status updates, filing appeals, and more.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry issued a reminder to Pennsylvanians Monday that virtual workshops are available beginning this week to help individuals, employers and third-party administrators prepare for next month’s transition from an outdated, 40-year-old legacy system to a new modern computer system.

"This week’s workshops are part of a series of 24 workshops and other easy-to-use tools and helpful resources L&I is providing to users, including the legislative, advocate, and employer communities, to guide them through the transition to the new system," the department said in a press release. "Once the transition is complete, the new system will enable quicker and easier filing of UC claims."

The dates and links to this week's workshops:

A full list of scheduled workshops and the links to connect to them are available here.

Workshop topics include:

How to log in to the new system;

Payment information;

Status updates;

Appeals;

Fact-finding;

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and more.

Questions about the new UC system should be submitted here.

L&I said it will address the most frequently asked questions in future workshops.

Helpful Resources

In addition to the instructional workshops, the following user guides are available to help Pennsylvanians prepare for the new UC system, according to the department.

Claimant User Guides:

Employer User Guides:

Claimant and Employer User Guides: