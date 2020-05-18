Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry discusses trust fund solvency, and fraud security

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As millions of people file for unemployment, it's become a target for fraud. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry says, 2.1 million Pennsylvanians have filed unemployment claims since March 15th.
L&I Secretary Jerry Oleksiak says, the unemployment trust fund is not close to running out of money, but the department is preparing for if and when that happens.
"We are not yet in a position to borrow money but we have been working with the US Dept. of Labor to ensure we are ready if need be, through no interest loans," said Oleksiak.