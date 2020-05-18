Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry discusses trust fund solvency, and fraud security

Dept. of L&I is preparing or is and when it runs out of money.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As millions of people file for unemployment, it's become a target for fraud. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry says, 2.1 million Pennsylvanians have filed unemployment claims since March 15th.

L&I Secretary Jerry Oleksiak says, the unemployment trust fund is not close to running out of money, but the department is preparing for if and when that happens.