PA Department of Health updates nursing home guidance on visitors and COVID-19 testing

Compassionate caregivers will now be allowed to visit nursing homes under certain stipulations

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Nursing home facilities are moving a step closer toward normalcy after outbreaks of COVID-19 at nursing homes across the state. COVID-19 had impacts on these facilities beyond cases of the virus, as many have been on lock down with no visitors allowed.

"We have heard from families and others about how the pandemic has effected the emotional and mental health of residents of nursing homes," said Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. "Which in turn has an impact on their physical health."

Dr. Levine announced updated guidelines for nursing homes Thursday morning regarding visitors and testing. Compassionate caregivers will be allowed to visit if two or more changes are documented in a resident's condition.

"What we have to do is protect those vulnerable Pennsylvanians," said Dr. Levine.

Compassionate Caregivers will also be required to follow the nursing home facility testing guidelines updated by the DOH. All symptomatic staff will continue to be tested immediately. Asymptomatic testing will happen based on the community COVID-19 activity level.

Facilities in the low category will test staff every four weeks. In the moderate category, staff will be tested once a week. In the substantial category, staff will be tested twice a week.

Asymptomatic residents will only be tested in the moderate and substantial categories if they have outside contact.

"We have to be very cautious," said Dr. Levine. "We know COVID-19 enters a facility through the dedicated and brave staff who are asymptomatic and through no fault of their own bring it into the facility."