Department of Health admits mistake when reporting number of people hospitalized with COVID-19

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Health admits a mistake when reporting the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Last week, the Department of Health reported that York County had 93 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.

This week, the department is reporting 56 hospitalizations. This is a drop of nearly 50 percent.

According to the Department of Health, there was an IT issue that implemented numbers from a hospital in another country. The additional numbers, which were found in York County's data, caused the numbers to be inflated.