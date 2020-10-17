x
Local News

Department of Health admits mistake when reporting number of people hospitalized with COVID-19

According to the Department of Health, there was an IT issue that implemented numbers from a hospital in another country.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Health admits a mistake when reporting the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Last week, the Department of Health reported that York County had 93 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.  

This week, the department is reporting 56 hospitalizations. This is a drop of nearly 50 percent.

According to the Department of Health, there was an IT issue that implemented numbers from a hospital in another country. The additional numbers, which were found in York County's data, caused the numbers to be inflated.

A spokesperson from the Department of Health didn't know how long the error occurred or if it affected any other COVID-19 related data. However, the department is aware of the error and have since corrected it. 

