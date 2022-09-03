Department of Aging offers measures to protect seniors from misrepresentation of Medicare coverage plans

Secretary Robert Torres outlined the consequences that older adults could face if they switch plans due to these sometimes confusing marketing campaigns.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres this week voiced his support for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' efforts to protect seniors from advertising and messaging for Medicare coverage plans that may be confusing or misleading.

In a letter to CMS, Secretary Robert Torres outlined the consequences that older adults could face if they switch from a Medigap plan to a Medicare Advantage plan due to these marketing campaigns, including loss of coverage and access to their doctors, new co-pays, and the inability to return to the Medigap plan.

The letter cited an example in which an older adult left their Medigap plan for a Medicare Advantage plan for the incentive of a free fruit basket that they did not qualify to receive.

"The Department’s State Health Insurance and Assistance Program has seen firsthand how manipulative marketing tactics can confuse older adults and result in the enrollment into a plan that may not be in the best interest of the individual," Torres said in his letter. "Too often SHIP receives complaints from older adults who have fallen prey to manipulative marketing schemes, enroll in those plans, and then after learning the negative consequences of switching plans, wish to go back to their original plan.

"SHIP works with consumers to resolve these issues, but options are limited depending on the circumstances."

Torres further urges CMS to act on the following proposed measures:

Require clearer disclaimers with standard language developed by CMS that indicate the products offered do not represent the full selection of choices available to consumers.

Make the beneficiary aware of the disclaimer, the availability of other suitable options, and the ramifications of switching plans.

Prohibit the use of the word “Medicare” in the phone number, company, or website name, and the use of Medicare-like graphics in marketing materials.

Require a statement that the advertised plans may not be the best choice for everyone and may not be available in every area.

Include the 1-800-MEDICARE toll-free helpline and numbers for State Health Insurance and Assistance Programs (SHIPs).

"The Department supports the inclusion of additional measures to protect older adults from misrepresentation and confusion," Torres concludes in his letter. "We urge CMS to take additional steps by addressing complaints regarding agents, brokers, and clearinghouses which represent multiple plans or products.

"Additionally, the impact of the misrepresentation complaints to the star rating only creates a punitive effect well after the consumer complaint is received; and we urge you to consider more timely and proactive measures to prevent marketing misrepresentation from occurring.