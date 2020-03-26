Denver man facing charges after allegedly poisoning neighbor's pets

Raymond Hoover, 55, allegedly fed his neighbor's cat and dog a mixture of various food products and antifreeze.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Denver man is facing charges after allegedly poisoning his neighbor's pets.

Raymond Hoover, 55, is facing animal cruelty charges for his role in the incident.

On December 29, 2019, Hoover allegedly mixed antifreeze with various food products, and sat the mixture out in his backyard with the intention of poisoning the neighbor's dog so it would not return, according to the police release.

The victim's dog and cat consumed the mixture and subsequently died of poisoning.