x
Serial burglar strikes again at two Hershey-area hotels; police are investigating

Denny Zug, 44, is also accused of similar actions in Newport News, Virginia. In the latest incident, he allegedly broke into machines at two Derry Township hotels.
Credit: Lebanon Police
Police say the pictured suspect accused of burglarizing laundry rooms at two Lebanon senior living facilities is Denny Zug, 44.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Police in Derry Township say they are searching for a burglary suspect already wanted in several jurisdictions across Central Pennsylvania.

Denny Zug, 44, of York, is accused of breaking into several coin-operated gaming machines at two hotels in the Dauphin County municipality. 

The alleged burglaries occurred on Sept. 14 and 15 at the Days Inn and the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center, according to police.

He is charged with burglary and criminal mischief in the alleged Derry Township incidents, according to police.

Zug is wanted for similar offenses in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, the city of Lancaster, the city of Lebanon and Newport News, Virginia, according to police.

In some of the alleged instances, Zug broke into coin-operated laundry machines at laundromats in Lancaster and Manheim Township. In the alleged in Lebanon, he's accused of breaking into laundry rooms at two senior living facilities and accessing the coin-operated machines inside.

Anyone with information on Zug's whereabouts is asked to contact Derry Township Police at (717) 534-2202, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS or submit a tip online.

