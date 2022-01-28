Gov. Wolf announces Department of Community and Economic Development secretary to depart, names new acting secretary

Governor Wolf announced today that Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis M. Davin will resign on Feb. 11.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from April 21, 2020.

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis M. Davin will resign from his position with the Commonwealth on Feb. 11.

The governor also announced that he plans to name Department of Community and Economic Development Executive Deputy Secretary Neil Weaver as acting secretary.

Davin served in his role for seven years. Prior to that, he served as Director of Allegheny County Economic Development and the Director of the Allegheny County Redevelopment Authority. He's also been executive director of the Industrial Development Authority, Hospital Development Authority, Higher Education Building Authority, and Residential Finance Authority.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Pennsylvania,” Secretary Davin said in a statement. “This administration made investing in our communities and build a strong economy its top priority, and I am proud of everything we have accomplished. We’ve made targeted investments in businesses and communities across the Commonwealth, building a foundation for prosperity which no doubt will have lasting impacts for years to come."