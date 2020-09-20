Democratic candidates see surge in donations following Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

ActBlue reported $71 million in donations in the 24 hours following RBG's death

DILLSBURG, Pa. — Following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, donations to democratic campaigns surged. Democrats received more than $71 million in the 24 hours following Ginsburg's death, according to ActBlue, the party's online fundraising platform.

Those donations have even trickled down to locate state races in Pennsylvania. Shanna Danielson, a democrat from York County running for Senate District 31 (York and Cumberland Counties.) She's received nearly $3,000 in the last 24 hours, almost three times what she would normally receive.

"It just speaks to the moment we're in, that so many people recognize the seriousness of her position," said Danielson. "So, it's been really humbling and quite a surprise to see that support flood in."