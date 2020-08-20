"Defund the police:" Harrisburg community activists explain need to reallocate portion of police funding to other vital community programs

The PA House Democratic Policy Committee held a hearing on police reform Thursday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Following Black Lives Matter protests that happened across the country and in the Harrisburg region over the last two and a half months, the PA House Democratic Policy Committee held a hearing on police reform.

"We refuse to allow the Black Lives Matter movement to be a temporary movement in time," said State Rep. Patty Kim, (D) Dauphin County.

A main focal point among community activists and leaders who testified was explaining what exactly 'defund the police' means.

"The idea of defunding police," said Stephen Bishop, with The Annie E. Casey Foundation. "This is about reallocation of resources, not abolishing."

Testifiers telling lawmakers, society needs to rethink policing.

"We've become too reliant on policing to fill the gap in ways they shouldn't," said Bishop.

Advocates for reform say, police officers shouldn't be asked to fill so many vital roles within a community. On top of crime, they must respond to homelessness, mental health issues, domestic disputes and juvenile delinquency.

"The job of an officer has too many demands," said Brent Lipscomb, Harrisburg community activist. "It causes high burnouts and high suicidal rate."

They want more investments in programs in the community aimed at helping families and youth.

"We need programs that will prevent individuals from hanging out on street corners" said Kevin Dolphin, Breaking the Chainz Inc. Founder and CEO. "Ending up in prison or possibly being killed by someone else or the police."