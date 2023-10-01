Drought effects on whitetail deer during bowhunting season

Drought could become a potential obstacle for bowhunters this season, but experts say their overall impact on this year's game is low.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Bowhunting for whitetail deer has officially commenced all across Pennsylvania, but recent drought issues have left some hunters concerned about the season's game.

Experts like Travis Lau, Communications Manager with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, remarked on how some areas in the state are showing lower populations than normal.

“In two [Wildlife Management Units] in the southwestern portion of the state we have decreasing populations, but in the rest of the state we have stable populations,” Lau said.

Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) are a form of large-scale measurement utilized by the Pa. Game Commission to track deer populations by gathering data from 22 areas statewide.

“It sort of covers a lot of different types of hunting, weather and conditions,” described Lau.

For some Pennsylvanians, conditions like drought are raising concerns about antlerless deer being accidentally hunted.

While WMUs affected by drought can experience lower herbaceous cover, thus causing deer populations to migrate elsewhere for food, experts expressed that hunters shouldn't worry about seeing a negative impact on their season.

Lau states that the Game Commission monitors conditions all year, and sets guidelines for hunters prior to the beginning of each season.

“All of the decisions on management were done ahead of this season. That’s something wherein tracking population trends and harvest trends, you’re always working toward what deer need in the bigger picture,” Lau said.

Although drought does have the potential to prevent certain vegetation from growing, frost continues to pose a greater ongoing threat for deer; in addition to grass, deer are also known to eat acorns which aren’t as impacted by drought.

The Game Commission further requires hunters to carry a specific license when harvesting antlerless deer, such as fawns, which is done to maintain control of an area’s population and prevent overbreeding.

“Within those WMUs, we have different allocations of antlerless licenses available. That antlerless harvest is really important in managing populations and meeting objectives,” Lau said.

Despite the concerns, hunters all across the Commonwealth should still have plenty of opportunities to bag a buck.

“Hunters can expect a lot of the same in terms of deer numbers that they're accustomed to, or have seen in recent years,” Lau stated.

The Pa. Game Commission released estimates of last year’s dear harvest, showing that more than 140,000 deer were hunted using archery weapons, while another 280,000 were hunted using firearms. In total, more than 420,000 were harvested during last year’s season, which includes both antlers and antlerless deer.