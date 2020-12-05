Probation, community service imposed in deer abuse case

18-year-old Alex Smith was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service in connection to the abuse of the deer.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities say a western Pennsylvania man accused along with a youth of repeatedly kicking a wounded deer in the head and pulling off its antler has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor cruelty to animals and four summary offenses.

The Associated Press reports that 18-year-old Alexander Smith was sentenced last week to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service, according to the Jefferson County prothonotary’s office.

His hunting license was also revoked for 15 years. Felony charges related to aggravated cruelty to animals were withdrawn.