'Decide to Ride' Uber vouchers available Labor Day weekend to combat drunk driving

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Several organizations are teaming up this holiday weekend to ensure that everyone can get home safely.

Local police departments, Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber have partnered to offer each person who uses the voucher $30 in Uber credits—good for $15 per ride.

"In the last ten years, alcohol-impaired fatalities on the road have plateaued at around 10,000 fatalities annually," the Spring Garden Township Police Department said in its announcement. "However, recent data suggests that this number has recently increased making it even more urgent to solve this preventable problem."