Coroner responds to J&K Salvage in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner is investigating a death at J&K Salvage on Wednesday morning.
According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the salvage yard in the 1000 block of Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township around 7:30 a.m. on July 27 for a man who was reportedly pinned underneath of a forklift.
The York County Coroner has confirmed that they are investigating a death at the location and will release further information, but it is unclear what exactly occurred at this point.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.