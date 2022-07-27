Coroner responds to J&K Salvage in York County

The York County Coroner confirms they are investigating a death at the salvage yard, but it is unclear what happened at this point.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner is investigating a death at J&K Salvage on Wednesday morning.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the salvage yard in the 1000 block of Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township around 7:30 a.m. on July 27 for a man who was reportedly pinned underneath of a forklift.

The York County Coroner has confirmed that they are investigating a death at the location and will release further information, but it is unclear what exactly occurred at this point.