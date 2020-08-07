State Police investigating death of child in Franklin County

Police say that the victim was transported to Waynesboro Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old child.

According to the police release, on July 8 around 7:15 a.m., police responded to a residence on Cleveland Avenue in Waynesboro Borough in Franklin County for a death investigation involving a 9-year-old child.

An investigation is ongoing, but police say that the public is not in any danger.