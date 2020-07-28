Police investigating two deaths in Lancaster County

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office is on the scene of the investigation.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of two people.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office and other crews are currently on the scene of an active investigation off Charlestown Road in Manor Township.

Police say they are not releasing details as the investigation is in its early stages.

However, it has been confirmed that two people are dead.

Investigators are said to be in the process of compiling and examining evidence and conducting interviews.