Police investigating death of an infant in York County

The York County Coroner's Office and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a 7-week old infant was found dead on Thursday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of an infant in York County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, State Troopers responded to the 100 block of Bentz Mill Rd. in Washington Township on Jan. 27 for a report of an infant child in cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival of EMS crews, it was determined that the 7-week old child had died.

The York County Coroner's Office was notified, and they are investigating.

Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a separate investigation, as well.

The cause and manner of death of the infant are unknown at this time.