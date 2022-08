Police say they are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a home in Harrisburg.

Authorities say on Aug. 4 around 11:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of Evergreen St. in Harrisburg for a report of a man who was dead.

Upon arrival, police say they found an adult man dead inside of a residence.