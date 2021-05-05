An online workshop aims to help people dealing with post-pandemic anxiety

"It’s the constant screen time, constant news from the world, I think I’ve been having too much stress."

LANCASTER, Pa. — “This is like a controlled universe. like we have all the parameters under control, but now when we go out, we have nothing under control," said Vindra Kumar.

While some people are looking forward to returning to some sense of ‘normalcy’, others like Vrinda Kumar can’t help but feel apprehensive about going back to life as we knew it.

Even though her and her family are fully vaccinated, she says she still feels anxious about the idea of interacting with people outside her circle.

"Are we still able to do the things that we were doing before? Hug somebody or say hello, do a handshake. Is that safe? Is that not safe? How does one know about these things?," said Kumar.

In hopes of getting some answers, she will be joining the 'Reopening Anxiety workshop' by the non profit organization safe communities.

"As things are slowly opening up, people are getting vaccines and they can’t wait to back to their normal life, there’s a segment of the population that’s feeling this anxiety of stepping out and venturing out after almost a year staying inside their home," said Neeta Dedhia, who works at Safe Communities.

The three session workshop is looking to reduce stress and also find ways to get them ready to face post pandemic life.

"First we understand the triggers. second we try to process the whole thing and process our own feelings, try to understand why we react to things the way we do and then last we work on building our own resilience to face these triggers not just during the reopening, but going forward in your daily life," said Dedhia.

The deadline to sign up for the workshop is Friday.