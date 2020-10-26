Police investigating deadly shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in York that left a 26-year-old man dead.
On Sunday, October 25 around 11:50 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Brooklyn Avenue in York for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, police located a 26-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-324-2168.