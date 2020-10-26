Police investigating deadly shooting in York

Authorities say a 26-year-old man died of multiple gunshot wounds.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in York that left a 26-year-old man dead.

On Sunday, October 25 around 11:50 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Brooklyn Avenue in York for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police located a 26-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.