New Jersey motorcyclist dies in crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A New Jersey man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Lancaster County.

Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

The crash occurred around 4:19 p.m. at Route 772 near Weaver Road in Rapho Township, according to the coroner's office.

Rabkin was the operator of the motorcycle, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash, the coroner's office said.