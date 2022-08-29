x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

New Jersey motorcyclist dies in crash in Lancaster County

Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon at Route 772 and Weaver Road in Rapho Township, authorities say.
Credit: FOX43

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A New Jersey man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Lancaster County.

Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

The crash occurred around 4:19 p.m. at Route 772 near Weaver Road in Rapho Township, according to the coroner's office.

Rabkin was the operator of the motorcycle, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash, the coroner's office said.

Rabkin was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for a further examination. His cause of death was determined to be Multiple Traumatic Injuries as a result of the crash. The manner of death was Accidental, according to the coroner's office.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Jefferson Awards 2023 | Nominate an unsung hero

Before You Leave, Check This Out