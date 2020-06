The York County Coroner's office says the driver of a motorcycle died five days after he crashed.

CODORUS TOWNSHIP, York County — A York County motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon at an area hospital, five days after crashing in Codorus Township.

Edward Lee, 51, of Shrewsbury, passed away Saturday at York Hospital, according to the York County Coroner's office.

Lee was involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the evening of June 8 along the 4000 block of Krebs Road in Codorus Township.