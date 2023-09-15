Dauphin County man found dead at scene of shed fire

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was found dead at the scene of a shed fire Friday morning, authorities said.
Douglas Sweigart, 62, of Hummelstown, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel responding to a reported fire on the 700 block of Laudermilch Road at about 6:30 a.m.
Sweigart's body was found outside the shed, authorities said.
His cause and manner of death is pending further investigation and possibly an autopsy, according to Dauphin County spokesperson Jennifer Fitch.