Dauphin County man found dead at scene of shed fire

Douglas Sweigart, 62, was found dead outside the shed by emergency personnel dispatched to the 700 block of Laudermilch Road in Hummelstown this morning.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was found dead at the scene of a shed fire Friday morning, authorities said.

Douglas Sweigart, 62, of Hummelstown, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel responding to a reported fire on the 700 block of Laudermilch Road at about 6:30 a.m.

Sweigart's body was found outside the shed, authorities said.