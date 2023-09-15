x
Dauphin County man found dead at scene of shed fire

Douglas Sweigart, 62, was found dead outside the shed by emergency personnel dispatched to the 700 block of Laudermilch Road in Hummelstown this morning.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was found dead at the scene of a shed fire Friday morning, authorities said.

Douglas Sweigart, 62, of Hummelstown, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel responding to a reported fire on the 700 block of Laudermilch Road at about 6:30 a.m.

Sweigart's body was found outside the shed, authorities said.

His cause and manner of death is pending further investigation and possibly an autopsy, according to Dauphin County spokesperson Jennifer Fitch.

