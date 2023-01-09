Deadly crash closes portion of I-81 SB in Franklin County

Officials are diverting traffic off of Interstate 81 southbound at Exit 5 near Greencastle.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly crash in Maryland is causing traffic backups and delays for Pennsylvania drivers as Interstate 81 southbound is set to be closed at Exit 5 near Greencastle in Franklin County for several hours.

Officials say three people are dead after a crash involving motorcycles, tractor-trailers, and other vehicles around mile marker 10 on Interstate 81 southbound in Maryland. Our sister station, WUSA9, reports that at least one person is dead as the result of the crash.

The crash is causing heavy traffic delays.

PennDOT officials say they are shutting down Interstate 81 southbound at Exit 5 near Greencastle. They say vehicles should be able to turn around at some point and return to Exit 5.

Alternate routes such as Route 11 are described as "creep-and-crawl" by officials.