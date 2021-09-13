Columbia man dies in motorcycle crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 34-year-old Columbia man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle on Sunday.
On Sept. 12 around 7:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Malleable Rd. and Pheasant Dr. in West Hempfield Township for a reported crash.
Officials say that a man driving a motorcycle was attempting to pass a vehicle that was set to make a left-hand turn onto Pheasant Dr.
At that point, the motorcycle struck the driver's side of the vehicle, and the motorcyclist died on scene, police said.
If anyone witnessed the crash or has any additional information, they are asked contact Officer Brent Keyser with the Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.