Columbia man dies in motorcycle crash

A 34-year-old Columbia man died after his motorcycle crashed into the driver's side of a vehicle attempting to make a left-hand turn.

On Sept. 12 around 7:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Malleable Rd. and Pheasant Dr. in West Hempfield Township for a reported crash.

Officials say that a man driving a motorcycle was attempting to pass a vehicle that was set to make a left-hand turn onto Pheasant Dr.

At that point, the motorcycle struck the driver's side of the vehicle, and the motorcyclist died on scene, police said.