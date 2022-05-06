x
Crash in Juniata County leaves one person dead

The driver who died was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Walker Township has left one person dead, according to Pennsylvania State Police. 

The crash occurred when the driver of the first vehicle crossed over the double yellow lines while traveling west on William Penn Highway, PSP say. The second car was unable to avoid the first car, causing them to collide. 

The driver of the first car was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to PSP. 

The second driver suffered minor injuries, and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

Both cars were left with disabling damage and were towed from the scene. 

