The crash happened along East Berlin Road in Huntington Township, Adams County.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead and another injured following a crash in Adams County on Friday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. along East Berlin Road near Gun Club Road in Huntington Township.

No word yet on the identity of the person killed.

Investigators say the other person was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.