Deadly accident at fair in Union County

A woman is dead after a freak accident during a tractor pull.
Credit: WNEP

UNION COUNTY, Pennsylvania — A woman was killed Friday night at the Union County West End Fair.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds near Laurelton.

State police say a 33-year-old woman from Johnstown died when an exhaust wheel from a tractor blew apart and hit her in the neck while she watched a tractor pull.

Emergency personnel performed extensive life-saving efforts on the woman.

Police in Union County say there is no criminal activity or foul play involved in that fatal incident.

