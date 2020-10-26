Deadline to request mail-in ballot approaching

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is October 27th

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you plan on voting by mail in Pennsylvania and have not requested a mail-in ballot, you have two days left before the deadline.

State officials have some reminders for those who are still contemplating which way they'd like to vote.

People can still request their mail-in ballot online, but for those who are afraid they won't have enough time to get it and fill it out, they can go in person to their county election office.

"If you want to do the all in one where you're applying for it and casting your ballot all in one visit, that you have to do by October 27th," Kathy Boockvar, Secretary of State, said. "So, next Tuesday."

Boockvar is reminding folks that applying for their mail-in ballot is easy to do. As long as they're registered, voters can apply on votespa.com.

If you've already received your mail-in ballot and would rather drop it off at a drop box instead of mailing it back, you can do that on or before November 3rd.

"Also just make sure that you call ahead to your county election office before you show up to make sure what hours they are open," Boockvar said. "And a lot of counties have the opportunity for you to make an appointment online so that those voters can actually go at that time and not have to wait in line."

You can also opt to receive real time updates on your application and track when your ballot is expected to arrive.

Ballots received by November 6th will still be counted, as long as they weren't mailed in after Election Day.

And if you change your mind and would like to vote in person but already received your mail-in ballot, you must bring it, plus the envelope unmarked, to your polling place. Without both of them, you can only vote in-person by provisional ballot.

"I want to ensure every Pennsylvanian that whether any attempted interference in our electoral process comes from, overseas, I want you all to know that Pennsylvania is prepared and protected," Boockvar said.