Man found dead inside burning vehicle in Lancaster County; police investigating

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a burning vehicle that was reportedly involved in a crash on Wednesday night.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a burning vehicle on Wednesday night.

Authorities say around 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 18, police responded to a reported crash in the 1300 block of Colebrook Road in East Donegal Township.

Upon arrival, police say they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The Maytown-East Donegal Township Fire Department was called to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Police say that an unidentified man was found dead inside the vehicle.

The Lancaster County Coroner's office responded to the scene, and will complete an autopsy and identification of the man.

Authorities say that the reported crash remains under investigation.