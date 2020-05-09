DCNR seeing record-setting use of state parks

Campgrounds are expected to be full during Labor Day weekend.

We are officially at the start of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Many folks are already at their holiday destination, and according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, it expects many people will be spending their time at one of its state parks.

The campsites at Lackawanna State Park were quickly filling up with families and friends, readying for a long Labor Day weekend in the outdoors.



A few friends from Nazareth have been going there several times, including the Labor Day holiday for the past decade, and love every minute they're here.

"We camp usually three or four times a year. This year we've camped I think six and we're going again next weekend,” said Judy Morrison.



"We do, we love it. It's great and it's the greatest thing since COVID because you're social distancing at its best,” said Janna Baum.

The State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources say the two women aren't alone in that sentiment.

Since the pandemic hit, DCNR has seen record-setting use of its state parks, with the months of May, June, and July getting an increase of more than a million visitors each month from this time last year.

DCNR believes people are coming to its parks for fun or exercise while still being able to social distance.

DCNR says campgrounds have been fully booked weeks in advance and have become so popular they reach capacity by 10 in the morning.

Janna Baum says they have always booked their campsite the year before, but they have had difficulty securing other things for their trips.

"We are trying to get supplies, like a camp stove or citronella candles,” said Baum. “And you go to like Target, Dicks or Walmart and they're sold out.”

But with large amounts of crowds at its state parks, DCNR is asking people maintain social distancing or wear masks when they can't.



Kyle Thomas from Northampton County says he'll social distance by hanging out with some fish.

"Wanted to come back up and do some fishing on the lake and get away for the weekend,” said Thomas.

DCNR says with the crowds come trash and sometimes litter.

It's asking people to respect its parks by cleaning up after themselves.