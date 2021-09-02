DCNR secretary gives tips on how to enjoy Pennsylvania's state parks safely over Labor Day weekend

Several parks have been affected by Tropical Depression Ida, so residents are advised to plan ahead and check to make sure the park they're hoping to visit is open.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Thursday issued a reminder to residents to make sure they stay safe while they're enjoying the commonwealth's parks, forests, trails, and green spaces over the Labor Day weekend.

“Our state parks and forests provide excellent avenues for hiking and other outdoor activities this weekend and throughout the year,” Dunn said. “The outdoors have been critical for maintaining for healthy activity and solace during the challenging times of the pandemic. We encourage people to safely and responsibly enjoy the outdoors this Labor Day weekend as we continue to work to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Pennsylvania is home to 121 state parks, 2.2 million acres of forests, 6,100 local parks, and many other recreational opportunities. The Pennsylvania state park system saw major increases in traffic beginning May 2020 and higher than average traffic continues to be the trend.

Heading into the holiday weekend, there are still openings at campsites across the commonwealth and potential visitors are asked to book now.

Some state parks and forests have experienced damage from Tropical Depression Ida, which may impact Labor Day activities, including swimming, boating, camping, and hiking, Dunn said.

State parks significantly affected by the storm include Shawnee, Colonel Denning, Pine Grove Furnace, Delaware Canal, Fort Washington, Tyler, Beltzville, Tuscarora, Washington Crossing, Swatara, Nolde, Nockamixon, Hickory Run, Norristown, and Lehigh Gorge.

Staff continues to assess damage across state parks and additional closures at southcentral and southeastern facilities are possible, according to Dunn. Residents are advised to check state park and forest web pages for more information or call ahead before heading out for the holiday weekend.

“Plan ahead so you have a good and a safe experience,” Dunn said. “Get online and pick out a few options and remember that state forests also have less-traveled trails and primitive camping that provide good alternatives to high-traffic recreation areas.”

Dunn also reminded people that if they love their outdoor places, they should show it by taking their trash home with them, cleaning up after pets, staying on trails, and respecting other visitors and the natural resources by abiding by rules. This helps staff protect visitor safety and allows the time to complete regular tasks in state parks and forests.

The secretary noted that increased outdoor recreation continues to help boost Pennsylvania’s economy, supporting outfitters, bait and bike shops, and many other small businesses in rural and urban areas.

Swimming pools at state parks that have been open this season will remain open through the holiday weekend. Guests should check individual parks for updates on availability. Many state park beaches are open though the end of September for open swimming. DCNR’s website includes beach updates by park, including those that have been affected by storm damage.

To check for weather-related and other closures, users should choose the red bar web alert on the homepage that says “DCNR Facilities – What’s Open and Closed.”

Dunn added that visitors can help keep state parks and forest lands safe by following these other practices: