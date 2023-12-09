DC's Sports Complex opens in York County

The sports complex opened Sept. 9, and provides options for people to practice baseball, golf, and arcade gaming.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — DC Sports Complex has opened in York County and is offering a place for people to experience baseball, golf and other sports through different amenities they provide.

The complex offers batting cages for guests, and also have options for kids to get in on the action.

According to the website, they provide batting cages, kids batting cages, Hit Trax simulator batting cages, pitching cages, and kids pitching cages ranging between $25 to $30 dollars for thirty minutes.

You can find out more and book ahead here.

In the complex, there is a space named Dustyn's Dugout, where guests can step up to the plate and purchase top-notch baseball and softball gear, in addition to experiencing sports history by viewing collectibles and sports memorabilia.

DC Sports Complex also plans to get a golf simulator that aims to be open to the public beginning October 28.

The simulator would provide a realistic golfing experience with high-definition graphics, and advanced technology.

The golf simulator also has options for people to practice golfing and learn how to analyze their swing to make it better. The systems provide instant feedback for people to adjust and learn how to make better swings.

Finally, there is an arcade called Easton's Funhouse inside the facility where guests can enjoy each other's space in a non-athletic form.