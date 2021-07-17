Day of blueberries benefits Harrisburg Ecumenical Food Pantry

The festival benefits the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Harrisburg by donating $2 for every breakfast ticket sold.

Paulus Mt. Airy Orchards in Monaghan Township, York County hosted a Blueberry festival filled with activities including a pancake breakfast and a chance to pick your own berries.

The festival benefits the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Harrisburg by donating $2 for every breakfast ticket sold.

The orchard's owner says every little bit counts.

"To see it like this just makes us happy because we're giving it a pretty decent percent of the money to the food pantry today," said Karen Paulus.

The festival also had live music and a craft show with over 60 local artists.