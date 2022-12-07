Dauphin-Middle Paxton Lions Club Carnival is back

The October fire that destroyed the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Lions Club Headquarters was not enough to stop the organization from putting on its annual celebration.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Dauphin-Middle Paxton Lions Club (DMPHA) won't let a fire prevent them from celebrating.

This week is the start of the DMPHA Carnival in Lions Club Park, but a couple of months ago, this event was not a guarantee.

Last October, a fire swept through the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society building which destroyed the Lions Club home.

“We had lost everything,” said Brian Cuddy, Vice-President of the DMPHA.

Fast forward more than eight months later, the carnival is back. But this comeback couldn’t have happened without some extra hands, and money, from local businesses.

“The carnival could not run solely on the membership of the Lions Club. It really is a community effort,” said Cuddy.

Director of the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society, Mike Kraft, sees this effort as a way to bring the community together.

“To see this being done, it's been going on all these years, and not to have it would have been a major loss,” said Kraft.

Trudy Koppehaver, a Middle Paxton resident, has been attending this carnival for over 50 years. She is grateful that the Lions Club was able to rise to the occasion and bring back the historic tradition.

“The people of Dauphin look forward to this for many years," said Koppehaver.

The DMPHA Carnival is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Tuesday, July 12, through Saturday, July 16. Fireworks are scheduled for Friday night at 9:30 p.m, with a rain date of Saturday.

The Ride all-night band and pricing information for the event is as follows:

-Sponsored bands are for children 12 and under only.

-DMPHA members can present their current membership card and an additional ID to receive free bands for their children.

-Dauphin Borough and Middle Paxton Township residents showing proof of residency (driver's license, MP report card, etc) may purchase their children's bands for $5.00 with a limited number nightly.

-Anyone over 12 years of age or not qualifying for the free or discounted sponsored bands, are able to purchase their ride all-night bands for $20 (price set by the ride company).

Please remember the ride ticket booth and Lions food and games can only accept cash, so hit up the ATM before coming down.