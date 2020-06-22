ZooAmerica reopens today, with enhanced COVID-19 safety measures in place

The North American wildlife park will require face masks for guests and enforce proper social distancing measures, among other new safety guidelines.

HERSHEY, Pa. — ZooAmerica, the North American wildlife park adjacent to Hersheypark, is reopening today with new safety enhancements and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts in place.

"For more than 40 years, ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park has striven to provide exceptional expert care to more than 200 animals while educating guests and the greater community in a safe and enjoyable environment," the park said on its website. "As an AZA-accredited zoo, safety has and will continue to be the top priority at ZooAmerica.

"Our continued commitment to protecting our guests, team members, community and, of course, the North American animals in our care, serves as the foundation of the enhanced efforts we have implemented to ensure the well-being and best possible experience for our guests during this global health pandemic."

ZooAmerica's full safety plan can be viewed on its website.

Here's a summary:

Increased Cleaning & Sanitation: High-touch areas will be sanitized frequently and sanitation stations will be added throughout the park

High-touch areas will be sanitized frequently and sanitation stations will be added throughout the park Capacity management: The number of visitors permitted on the grounds will be limited to allow for appropriate social distancing

The number of visitors permitted on the grounds will be limited to allow for appropriate social distancing Face coverings and temperature screenings: All guests over the age of two are required to wear face coverings. Guests should also be prepared to undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering ZooAmerica.

All guests over the age of two are required to wear face coverings. Guests should also be prepared to undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering ZooAmerica. Social distancing: All rules about proper social distancing will be enforced through signage and ground markings

All rules about proper social distancing will be enforced through signage and ground markings Animal exhibits and encounters: All indoor locations are temporarily closed and animal encounters are temporarily suspended

All indoor locations are temporarily closed and animal encounters are temporarily suspended Enhanced staff training: Staff will undergo increased training on new safety protocols