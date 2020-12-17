YWCA of Greater Harrisburg has received a $3 million grant from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott

The former spouse of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos gave the organization its largest-ever single grant, YWCA Greater Harrisburg said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The YWCA Greater Harrisburg said it has received its largest-ever single grant of $3 million from MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and former spouse of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Scott announced the award on Tuesday, as part of a four-month effort to donate $4.2 billion to 384 organizations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. to help address the impacts of the pandemic, the YWCA said.

Scott's announcement can be found here: https://medium.com/@mackenzie_scott/384-ways-to-help-45d0b9ac6ad8.

YWCA Greater Harrisburg said it was not looking for the reward.

“We were simply shocked to learn of this remarkable and timely gift,” said CEO Mary Quinn. “These are challenging times for so many. Ms. Scott’s kindness and generosity will help fulfill our important mission to provide critical programs to those who need them the most. We look forward to rewarding her faith in us.”

The organization works at the intersection of race, gender, orientation and class to provide life-sustaining services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Through the pandemic, the YWCA has remained open and in full operation.

Board Chair Susan Hubley said, “On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Ms. Scott for believing in our mission at the YWCA Greater Harrisburg. During these uncertain times when resources are scarce, her generosity will aid us in serving individuals and families in the Capital Region who need our help the most.”

YWCA Greater Harrisburg says its mission is to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen our community.