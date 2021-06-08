Woman injured in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating

The victim was struck when an unknown person fired multiple shots at a home on the 1200 block of S. 13th St. Tuesday afternoon, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured in the city Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on the 1200 block of S. 13th Street, according to Harrisburg Police.

Officers responding to a shots-fired called were advised that the victim had been taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. She received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover, police say.

An investigation determined an unknown person had fired multiple shots at a home on S. 13th St., striking the victim.