Woman injured in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured in the city Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on the 1200 block of S. 13th Street, according to Harrisburg Police.
Officers responding to a shots-fired called were advised that the victim had been taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. She received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover, police say.
An investigation determined an unknown person had fired multiple shots at a home on S. 13th St., striking the victim.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Harrisburg Police Department at 717-558-6900.