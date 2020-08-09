Woman charged with perjury related to Tracy Kroh cold case sentenced

Holly Mallett pleaded guilty to lying to a grand jury investigating the disappearance of Kroh, who was last seen in Halifax in 1989

A Halifax woman will serve up to 23 months in prison after pleading guilty to perjury in connection to a Dauphin County teen's disappearance more than 30 years ago.

Holly Mallett was sentenced at a hearing Tuesday morning to a six- to 23-month prison term. She plead guilty to perjury in July for lying to a grand jury about the Tracy Kroh case last year.

Mallett was charged with perjury in December 2019.

According to charging documents, while testifying to the grand jury on June 6th 2019, Mallett claimed she did not speak with Matthew Webster about what she would say during her testimony.

Kroh, who was 17 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen on August 5, 1989 at the Alex Acres Trailer Park off Route 147 in Halifax around 10 p.m., according to investigators. She was trying to visit her sister and brother-in-law who lived at the trailer park, but they were not home.

Kroh dropped off items on their front steps and never arrived back at her family's home in Millersburg. The trailer park is approximately seven miles west of her home.

Dauphin County officials said in 2014 that before Kroh disappeared, she was seen using a public telephone off of Millersburg Square. Her vehicle, a blue-striped white 1971 Mercury Comet, was located at the town square the following evening, August 6. Officials added that her belongings weren't inside and there was no trace of Kroh.

In December 1993, parts of Kroh's wallet—including her driver's license and National Honor Society card—were found in an area along Wiconisco Creek, off Rakers Mill Rd., in Washington Township, approximately nine miles from Millersburg.

In 2018, Mallett, came forward to police, telling them Webster admitted to her he was involved in the rape and murder of Kroh.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Webster told Mallet, "It was supposed to be just a rape and done but then it turned out to be a lot more than that."

State Police intercepted a phone call through a wiretap on Websters phone between June 3 and June 4, 2018, according to investigators. During the conversation, Mallett claimed she was coerced by police her to give a recorded statement in June 2018 and that she was not fit to testify.

The two then discussed how to address the grand jury appearance and Mallett’s prior statement to police.

Both were subsequently charged with perjury.