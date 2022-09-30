Police are investigating alleged 'inappropriate conduct' involving 3 Williams Valley football players

Police released no details of the incident, but said it should not be categorized as "hazing." The victim was also a member of the team, police said.

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. — State Police are investigating an alleged incident of "inappropriate conduct" involving members of the Williams Valley High School football team.

Investigators did not provide details of what the conduct entailed, but a spokesperson, Trooper Megan Frazer, said it was not categorized as "hazing."

According to police, three members of the football team victimized another team member. The investigation determined the offenders specifically targeted the victim, but there was no "large-scale, organized, or individual effort" toward targeting the victim by any other members of the team or students at the school.

The three juvenile suspects have been charged with harassment in the incident, according to police.

The investigation remains open pending court action, police said.