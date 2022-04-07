Derry Township Police remind motorists to expect traffic delays around funeral procession for Lt. William Lebo Friday

The Lebanon City Police officer died in the line of duty on March 31. A celebration of life service is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. in Hershey's Giant Center.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Derry Township Police issued a reminder to motorists in the Lebanon and Hershey area to be aware of potential traffic interruptions Friday ahead of the Celebration of Life service for fallen Lebanon City Police Lt. William Lebo.

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at Hershey's Giant Center.

Prior to the service, there will be a procession from Lebanon to Hershey, beginning at 9:15 a.m., police said.

The procession will travel along Route 422 from Lebanon to Hershey, then travel from North Lingle Avenue onto Hersheypark Drive, where it will continue to the Giant Center.

Police said there will be traffic interruptions as the procession proceeds, and traffic in and around the area will be heavy at times.

Lebo was responding to a domestic incident at a home on Forest Street last March 31, when Travis Shaud, 34, opened fire and shot Lebo and two other officers. Lebo died, while the other two officers are in critical condition.

Lebo spent four decades serving his community. He was set to retire from the police department on May 1.