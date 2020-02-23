Kids in Dauphin County take a walk with K9 Kix

"A lot of kids are either scared of the police, intimidated or they're just not quite sure, so having an event like this provides an opportunity for kids to get to know us on a one-on-one basis, but also get to see we're friendly people just like everyone else. We're someone they can trust. They learn a little bit about safety information, and then they also get to meet Kix, so when they see us out in their neighborhood, they see a familiar face and they learn to trust us, and we're someone they can go to if they needs help," said Corporal Brandon Pokrop with the Swatara Township Police Department.