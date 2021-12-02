Volunteers continue to be the backbone of the Central Pa. Food Bank's mission

Almost a year into the pandemic and the Central Pa. Food Bank expects the need for food help in the community to continue for the next two years.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has been working on overdrive since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania and organizers say they don't foresee the need slowing down anytime soon.

Joe Arthur, the Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, said "There are two engines that make this mission go, volunteers and then giving donations. Donations of food, donations of money."

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has been working non-stop for almost a year.

"Right now, we're sharing food at the highest pace we have in the entire pandemic," said Arthur.

The Executive Director says the organization had to move to the farm show complex in Harrisburg just to keep up with the need.

It's not only to have more space to store pallets upon pallets of food, but they also needed space to allow the volunteers to social distance.

Volunteers who pack 2,00 boxes a day.

"It's just been extraordinary, and inspiring too," said Arthur.

The Central PA food bank sends this food to 1,000 partners, including local food pantries in your backyard.

The Executive Director said, "Our job is to get food to all of our partners to give to people in need and we do that every single day."

More than 60 million pounds of food has helped feed our area since last March, which helps about 200,000 families a month.

"We're running right now about 55%, that's five-five percent, more food than we were last December to this December. so it's just extraordinary," said Arthur.

It's why volunteers, like Cindy Semic of Harrisburg, keep coming back.

"You can give something back even. even if you can't give financially, you can give back by giving your time," said said.

She helps twice a week.

"It's nice to see that they can get some wholesome foods as well just any food, to be honest with you,"

Other helpers say they feel compelled to give back, Like Matthew Pope of Lewisberry.

"We see that need and it's so hard for me to see that and not want to help."

People who are struggling to put food on the table right now can call 211.