Police are investigating after vehicle crashes into Highspire home

The crash occurred around 2:14 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Second St., police say. The driver suffered minor injuries.

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — Highspire Borough Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a house early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 2:14 a.m. on the 100 block of Second Street, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling east on Second Street when it veered left into the opposing lane and onto the sidewalk, continued for several feet, struck a utility pole, and plowed into the front porch of a home, causing extensive damage to the structure, police said.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, police said. No one else was harmed.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.