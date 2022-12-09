Van struck two pedestrians, killing one

A van driving on Cameron Street in Harrisburg struck two pedestrians walking on Market Street, leaving one dead.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One pedestrian was left dead after being hit by a van Thursday night in Harrisburg, city officials said.

A van was driving south on Cameron Street when it reportedly struck two pedestrians, a man and a woman, walking westbound on Market Street around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

The man was conscious and alert following the crash, according to officials. The current status of the survivor is unknown.

The driver of the van stopped and stayed on scene to cooperate with the investigation, a city spokesperson said.

According to Harrisburg officials, the Traffic Safety Division is currently investigating the incident.