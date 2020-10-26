U.S. Postal Service to hold drive-thru job fairs in Harrisburg and Lancaster on Thursday

LANCASTER, Pa. — The United States Postal Service announced it will conduct a series of drive-thru job fairs at three Central Pennsylvania locations on Thursday.
The outdoor events will adhere to social distancing, masking, and other COVID-19 mitigation protocols, and all those attending must remain in their vehicles the USPS said.
The Drive-Thru Job Fairs will be held at:
- Harrisburg P&DC, 1425 Crooked Hill Road, Harrisburg
- Lancaster P&DC, 1400 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster
- Lehigh Valley P&DC, 17 S. Commerce Way, Lehigh Valley
All three events will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Applications are being accepted for the following positions:
- RURAL CARRIER ASSOCIATE (RCA): Salary $18.56 per hour
- CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT (CCA): Salary $17.29 per hour
- MAIL HANDLER ASSISTANT (MHA): Salary $16.55 per hour
- POSTAL SUPPORT EMPLOYEE (PSE): Salary $18.15 per hour
- ASSISTANT RURAL CARRIER (ARC): Salary $18.56 per hour (ARC position to perform Sunday and Holiday package delivery)
The USPS said it is also looking for enthusiastic employees for peak season and temporary employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applicants for driving positions must have a valid state driver’s license, a state driving record, and two years of unsupervised experience driving a passenger car or larger.
If you have any questions, email Central PA-DL-PREhirequestions@usps.gov
The Postal Service, on an ongoing basis, has vacancies for city and rural carrier associates, tractor-trailer operators, mail handlers, maintenance, and clerks. Jobs are listed at www.usps.com/careers. Check the site frequently for new postings.
Applicants for all USPS positions must be a United States Citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.