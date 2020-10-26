U.S. Postal Service to hold drive-thru job fairs in Harrisburg and Lancaster on Thursday

Among the positions open are rural carriers, assistant city carriers, assistant mail handlers and other jobs.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The United States Postal Service announced it will conduct a series of drive-thru job fairs at three Central Pennsylvania locations on Thursday.

The outdoor events will adhere to social distancing, masking, and other COVID-19 mitigation protocols, and all those attending must remain in their vehicles the USPS said.

The Drive-Thru Job Fairs will be held at:

Harrisburg P&DC, 1425 Crooked Hill Road, Harrisburg

Lancaster P&DC, 1400 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster

Lehigh Valley P&DC, 17 S. Commerce Way, Lehigh Valley

All three events will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Applications are being accepted for the following positions:

RURAL CARRIER ASSOCIATE (RCA): Salary $18.56 per hour

CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT (CCA): Salary $17.29 per hour

MAIL HANDLER ASSISTANT (MHA): Salary $16.55 per hour

MAIL HANDLER ASSISTANT (MHA): Salary $16.55 per hour

POSTAL SUPPORT EMPLOYEE (PSE): Salary $18.15 per hour

ASSISTANT RURAL CARRIER (ARC): Salary $18.56 per hour ( ARC position to perform Sunday and Holiday package delivery)

The USPS said it is also looking for enthusiastic employees for peak season and temporary employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants for driving positions must have a valid state driver’s license, a state driving record, and two years of unsupervised experience driving a passenger car or larger.

If you have any questions, email Central PA-DL-PREhirequestions@usps.gov

The Postal Service, on an ongoing basis, has vacancies for city and rural carrier associates, tractor-trailer operators, mail handlers, maintenance, and clerks. Jobs are listed at www.usps.com/careers. Check the site frequently for new postings.

Applicants for all USPS positions must be a United States Citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States.